Lilly To Expand Manufacturing Facility In North Carolina

January 24, 2023 — 06:40 am EST

(RTTNews) - Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) announced plans to invest an additional $450 million to expand its manufacturing capacity at the Research Triangle Park facility. When fully operational in 2027, this phase of the project is expected to create at least 100 new jobs.

Edgardo Hernandez, executive vice president and president, Lilly Manufacturing Operations, said: "Expanding our operations at Research Triangle Park will accelerate the rate at which we can produce medicines that patients rely on to address serious health challenges like diabetes. We're on track to achieve the goal we shared in November 2022 of doubling incretin capacity by the end of this year."

