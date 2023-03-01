US Markets
LLY

Lilly to cut insulin prices by 70% from fourth quarter

Credit: REUTERS/George Frey

March 01, 2023 — 08:20 am EST

Written by Bhanvi Satija for Reuters ->

Adds details

March 1 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly and Co LLY.N said on Wednesday it would reduce prices by 70% for its most commonly prescribed forms of insulin.

The U.S. drugmaker said the reduced prices for its branded insulin injections, Humalog and Humulin, will be effective from the fourth quarter of this year.

Lilly also said it was cutting the price for its non-branded insulin injection Lispro to $25 a vial and will take steps to expand its Insulin Value Program, which caps out-of-pocket costs for patients at $35 or less per month.

(Reporting by Bhanvi Satija in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Bhanvi.Satija@thomsonreuters.com; Outside U.S. +91 9873062788;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LLY

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.