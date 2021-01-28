Lilly To Buy Exclusive Rights For Chronic Pain Drug Candidate From Asahi Kasei Pharma

(RTTNews) - Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) said that it has reached a license agreement with Asahi Kasei Pharma for chronic pain drug candidate.

Lilly will acquire the exclusive rights for AK1780 from Asahi Kasei Pharma. AK1780 is an orally bioavailable P2X7 receptor antagonist that recently completed Phase 1 single and multiple ascending dose and clinical pharmacology studies. P2X7 receptors have been consistently implicated in neuroinflammation, a driving force in chronic pain conditions.

As per the terms of the deal, Lilly will be responsible for future global development and regulatory activities for AK1780. Lilly will pay Asahi Kasei Pharma an upfront payment of $20 million and Asahi Kasei Pharma may be eligible for up to $210 million in potential development and regulatory milestones.

Asahi Kasei Pharma will retain the right to promote AK1780 in Japan and China (including Hong Kong and Macau).

If AK1780 is successfully commercialized, Asahi Kasei Pharma would be eligible for up to $180 million in potential sales milestones, as well as tiered royalties ranging from the mid-single to low-double digits.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.