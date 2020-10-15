Lilly To Buy Disarm Therapeutics For Upfront Payment Of $135.0 Mln

(RTTNews) - Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) said that it agreed to buy a privately-held biotechnology company Disarm Therapeutics for an upfront payment of $135.0 million.

As per the deal, Disarm equityholders may be eligible for up to $1.225 billion in additional future payments for potential development, regulatory and commercial milestones should Lilly successfully develop and commercialize new medicines resulting from the acquisition.

There will be no change to Lilly's 2020 non-GAAP earnings per share guidance as a result of the deal, Eli Lilly said in a statement.

