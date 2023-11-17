News & Insights

Lilly to build $2.5 bln diabetes drug plant in Germany

Credit: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR

November 17, 2023 — 08:37 am EST

Written by Klaus Lauer and Ludwig Burger for Reuters ->

By Klaus Lauer and Ludwig Burger

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly LLY.Nwill build its first plant in Germany for 2.3 billion euros ($2.5 billion) in the western town of Alzey, the U.S. pharmaceuticals maker said on Friday, as the sector scrambles to meet demand for new diabetes and obesity therapies.

The new site will produce diabetes drugs and injection pens to administer them, Lilly said in a statement.

A person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Fridaythat among the therapies to be produced will be diabetes drug Mounjaro, which has been used off-label for weight loss and which last week was cleared for that additional use in the United States.

Eli Lilly and Danish rival Novo Nordisk NOVOb.CO are leading a race to seize an estimated $100 billion futureglobal marketfor anti-obesity treatments. Novo has said that the industry is far from producing enough to meet demand.

Plans for Lilly's first major production complex in Germany come as drugmakers are growing increasingly sensitive to political pressure to manufacture critical healthcare products closer to the markets they serve after the coronavirus pandemic exposed the vulnerability of global supply chains.

"This investment encourages the government in its efforts to make Germany more attractive as a pharmaceutical centre," said Health Minister Karl Lauterbach.

"By doing that, we will secure fast access to new therapy options and reduce dependency on fragile supply chains," he added.

(Editing by Matthias Williams and Jason Neely)

((ludwig.burger@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220133634;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day.
