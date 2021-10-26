US Markets
LLY

Lilly third quarter profit falls 8% on higher costs

Contributors
Manojna Maddipatla Reuters
Mrinalika Roy Reuters
Published

Eli Lilly and Co on Tuesday reported an 8% fall in third quarter profit, reflecting higher research and development costs.

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly and Co LLY.N on Tuesday reported an 8% fall in third quarter profit, reflecting higher research and development costs.

Net income fell to $1.11 billion or $1.22 per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from $1.21 billion, or $1.33 per share a year earlier.

(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla and Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

((manojna.kalyani@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822700;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LLY

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular