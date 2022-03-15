Lilly suspends Russia investments, will continue sale of essential drugs

Adds Lilly comment, background

March 15 (Reuters) - U.S. drugmaker Eli Lilly and Co LLY.N said on Tuesday it would continue to supply drugs for urgent medical conditions such as cancer and diabetes to Russia, but will suspend all investments and no longer start new clinical studies in the country.

The company said it has also suspended promotional activities and export of non-essential medicines to Russia, without naming these drugs.

Pfizer Inc PFE.N and Germany's Bayer BAYGn.DE said on Monday they would maintain a humanitarian supply of medicines to Russia, but would pull back from other non-essential spending in the country.

Any profits from continued sales in Russia will be donated to organizations dedicated to humanitarian relief, Lilly said.

(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((manojna.kalyani@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822700;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.