Lilly Says Zepbound Provided 47% Higher Relative Weight Loss Compared To Wegovy In SURMOUNT-5 Study

December 04, 2024 — 08:04 am EST

(RTTNews) - Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) Wednesday announced encouraging topline results from the SURMOUNT-5 phase 3b study of Zepbound in adults with obesity.

The study was designed to evaluate Zepbound compared with Novo Nordisk's Wegovy in adults with obesity with at least one of the following comorbidities: hypertension, dyslipidemia, obstructive sleep apnea or cardiovascular disease, who did not have diabetes.

Results from the study showed that participants using Zepbound, on average, lost 20.2 percent weight, while those on Wegovy lost 13.7 percent, at 72 weeks.

Zepbound is already approved by the FDA for chronic weight management in adults with obesity.

