Lilly Says Verzenio Increased Overall Survival In Early Breast Cancer With Two Years Of Therapy

(RTTNews) - Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) Wednesday announced positive topline results from the primary overall survival analysis of the Phase 3 monarchE study of Verzenio in early breast cancer.

Data showed that treatment with two years of Verzenio plus endocrine therapy demonstrated a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in overall survival compared to endocrine therapy alone in patients with hormone receptor positive (HR+), HER2-, node-positive, high-risk early breast cancer.

In the seven-year landmark analysis of monarchE, treatment with Verzenio also resulted in sustained invasive disease-free survival and distant relapse-free survival benefit.

"Achieving a statistically significant OS benefit with just two years of Verzenio therapy reinforces its differentiated profile in high-risk HR+, HER2- early breast cancer," said Jacob Van Naarden, executive vice president and president of Lilly Oncology.

