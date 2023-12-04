News & Insights

Markets
LLY

Lilly Says Tender Offer Expiration Extended Related To POINT Biopharma Acquisition

December 04, 2023 — 07:17 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) Monday said the expiration of tender offer to acquire POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (PNT) has been extended to December 15 from the original plan of December 1.

This extension of tender offer is for satisfying the minimum tender condition. All regulatory approvals necessary for the consummation of the transaction have been obtained, Lilly said in a statement.

The purchase price that Lilly has offered remains at $12.50 per share in cash.

According to Computershare Trust Company, N.A., the depositary and paying agent for the tender offer, as on Dec. 1, about 26,374,912 Shares have been validly tendered and not properly withdrawn in the tender offer, approximately 24.75% of shares.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LLY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.