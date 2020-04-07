Lilly Says New $35 Co-Pay Available Through Lilly Insulin Value Program

(RTTNews) - Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) announced Tuesday the launch of the Lilly Insulin Value Program in response to the crisis caused by COVID-19.

The company noted that anyone with commercial insurance and those without insurance at all can fill their monthly prescription of Lilly insulin for $35.

The program is effective Tuesday and covers most Lilly insulins including all Humalog (insulin lispro injection 100 units/mL) formulations.

The customers can obtain the savings by calling the Lilly Diabetes Solution Center from Monday through Friday.

If the customer already have a co-pay card from the Lilly Diabetes Solution Center for an amount higher than $35, no action is necessary. Active co-pay cards have been re-set to a $35 co-pay.

Mike Mason, president, Lilly Diabetes, said, "Too many people in the U.S. have lost their jobs because of the COVID-19 crisis, and we want to make sure no one goes without their Lilly insulin."

The program is one of several affordability options that can be accessed through the Solution Center. Because of federal guidelines, seniors with Medicare Part D plans are not eligible for a co-pay card.

Additionally, people with commercial insurance who use Baqsimi (glucagon) nasal powder 3 mg can pay as little as $25 for up to two devices with a co-pay card, which was first made available last summer.

A separate co-pay card for Humulin R U-500 (insulin human injection, 500 units/mL) allows for a monthly prescription fill for as little as $25 for people with commercial insurance and can be accessed at Humulin.com.

