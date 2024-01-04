Lilly says it stands against cosmetic use of its weight-loss drugs

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly and Co LLY.N said on Thursday it does not promote the use of its obesity and diabetes drugs Mounjaro and Zepbound outside of their approved purposes, and said it stands against their use for "cosmetic weight loss".

The company in September filed lawsuits against 10 U.S. medical spas, wellness centers and compounding pharmacies for selling products claiming to contain tirzepatide, the active ingredient in Mounjaro and Zepbound.

(Reporting by Leroy Leo in Bengaluru)

