US Markets
LLY

Lilly says antibody reduces need for hospitalization for moderate COVID-19 patients

Contributor
Deena Beasley Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/VINCENT KESSLER

Eli Lilly & Co said on Wednesday that its experimental antibody reduced the need for hospitalization and emergency room visits for patients with moderate COVID-19, according to an interim analysis of a mid-stage clinical trial.

By Deena Beasley

Sept 16 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly & Co LLY.N said on Wednesday that its experimental antibody reduced the need for hospitalization and emergency room visits for patients with moderate COVID-19, according to an interim analysis of a mid-stage clinical trial.

The study tested three different doses of LY-CoV555, a manufactured antibody designed to recognize and lock onto the novel coronavirus, preventing the infection from spreading.

Of the total 302 patients treated with three different doses of LY-CoV555, five of them, or 1.7%, had to be admitted to a hospital or visit a hospital emergency room. That compares with a rate of 6%, or 9 out of 150, for trial patients given a placebo, the company said.

Only the middle dose, 2,800 milligrams, achieved the trial's main goal of reducing the amount of virus detected in patients compared to a placebo 11 days after treatment, it added.

No drug-related serious adverse events were reported and there have been no trial deaths.

Lilly said it expects to publish the results of the interim analysis in a peer-reviewed journal and discuss appropriate next steps with global regulators.

The company said most hospitalizations occurred in patients with underlying risk factors such as being elderly or obese, suggesting a more pronounced treatment effect for people in these higher-risk groups.

"The results reinforce our conviction that neutralizing antibodies can help in the fight against COVID-19," Daniel Skovronsky, Lilly's chief scientific officer, said in a statement.

The company said the trial was ongoing and has now enrolled 800 patients with mild-to-moderate COVID-19. The trial is also studying LY-CoV555 in combination with a second Lilly antibody, LY-CoV016, which binds a different area of the coronavirus' spike protein.

The antibodies, which are given by intravenous infusion, are also being tested for preventing COVID-19 in residents and staff at long-term care facilities and for treating patients already hospitalized due to COVID-19.

(Reporting by Deena Beasley; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

((deena.beasley@thomsonreuters.com; 213 955 6746; Reuters Messaging: deena.beasley.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LLY

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: How Investors Start to Position Themselves in front of the Election

    WealthWise Financial CEO Loreen Gilbert joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss what she is watching in the markets as investors start to position themselves in front of the election.

    5 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular