Lilly Reports Strong Q2 2026 Results, Raises Full-Year Guidance; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) announced financial results for the second quarter of 2026, posting significant revenue growth and higher earnings compared to the same period last year. The company also raised its full-year guidance, citing strong demand for key products and continued pipeline progress.

Second Quarter 2026 Results:

Revenue for Q2 2026 rose to $23.0 billion, up 48% from $15.56 billion in Q2 2025, driven primarily by Mounjaro and Zepbound volume growth. Reported net income increased 25% to $7.1 billion, compared to $5.66 billion a year earlier.

Reported diluted EPS was $7.94, up 26% from $6.29 in Q2 2025.

On a non-GAAP basis, net income rose 32% to $7.49 billion, with EPS of $8.38, up 33% from $6.31 in Q2 2025.

Gross margin expanded to $19.7 billion, representing 85.8% of revenue, compared to 84.3% in Q2 2025. Research and development expenses increased 14% to $3.8 billion, reflecting continued investment in the pipeline.

Key Product Performance

-Mounjaro revenue surged 91% to $9.94 billion, compared to $5.20 billion in Q2 2025, with U.S. sales up 45% and international sales up 172%.

-Zepbound revenue grew 46% to $4.93 billion, compared to $3.37 billion in Q2 2025, driven by strong demand despite lower realized prices.

-Other products including Jaypirca, Ebglyss, Kisunla, and Omvoh also posted double-digit or triple digit growth.

First Half 2026 Results:

For the first six months of 2026, revenue reached $42.77 billion, up 51% from $28.28 billion in the first half of 2025.

Reported diluted EPS was $16.19, up 73% from $9.35 a year earlier.

Outlook:

Lilly raised its full-year 2026 revenue guidance to $85 to $87 billion, up from $82 to $85 billion previously, compared to $65.2 billion in FY 2025.

Performance margin is expected to be 49-50.5%, compared to prior guidance of 47-48.5%. Non-GAAP EPS guidance was updated to $35.50 to $37.00, compared to the earlier range of $35.50 to $36.50 compared to FY 2025 actual non-GAAP diluted EPS of $24.21, reflecting strong underlying growth offset by acquired in-process R&D charges.

Pipeline and Regulatory Updates:

Recent milestones included FDA approval of Ebglyss for atopic dermatitis, European Commission approval of Jaypirca for chronic lymphocytic leukemia, and positive Phase 3 data for retatrutide in obesity. Lilly also completed several acquisitions to expand its pipeline and committed $4.5 billion to expand manufacturing capacity in Indiana.

Lilly closed Q2 2026 with strong momentum, supported by robust product demand, expanded pipeline assets, and increased manufacturing investment, positioning the company for continued growth through the remainder of the year.

LLY has traded between $623.78 and $1,249.45 over the past year. The stock closed Tuesday's trading at $1,115.68, down 0.51%. In pre-market trading the stock is at $1,183.99, up 6%.

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