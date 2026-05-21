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Lilly Reports Positive Topline Data From Phase III Obesity Study Of Retatrutide

May 21, 2026 — 07:32 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) on Thursday reported positive topline results from the Phase III TRIUMPH-1 trial evaluating Retatrutide in adults with obesity or overweight, at least one weight-related comorbidity, and without diabetes.

At 80 weeks, all doses of retatrutide met the trial's primary and key secondary endpoints, delivering significant weight loss. Participants receiving the 9 mg and 12 mg doses lost an average of 64.4 pounds, or 25.9%, and 70.3 pounds, or 28.3%, respectively. Patients taking the 4 mg dose lost an average of 47.2 pounds, or 19.0%.

Among participants taking the 12 mg dose, 65.3% achieved a body mass index below 30 at week 80, moving below the obesity threshold. This included 37.5% of patients who entered the trial with class 3 obesity, defined as a BMI of 40 or higher.

In an extension study involving participants with a BMI of at least 35, those continuing treatment with retatrutide 12 mg through 104 weeks lost an average of 85 pounds, or 30.3%.

The drug candidate also demonstrated improvements in several cardiovascular risk factors, including waist circumference, non-HDL cholesterol, triglycerides, systolic blood pressure and high-sensitivity C-reactive protein levels.

Lilly shares closed at $1,018.87 on Wednesday, down 0.25%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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