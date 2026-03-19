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Lilly Reports Positive Data From Phase 3 TRANSCEND-T2D-1 Study Of Retatrutide

March 19, 2026 — 07:35 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) on Thursday reported positive topline results from its Phase 3 TRANSCEND-T2D-1 study of retatrutide in adults with type 2 diabetes.

The trial met its primary and all key secondary endpoints, showing superior A1C reduction and weight loss at 40 weeks compared to placebo. Participants treated with retatrutide achieved average A1C reductions of up to 2%, while also losing up to 36.6 pounds (16.8%) on average, with weight loss continuing through the treatment period.

Lilly shares had closed at $918.05, down 1.32%.

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