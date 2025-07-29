BioTech
Lilly Reports Positive Data From Phase 3 BRUIN CLL-314 Study Of Pirtobrutinib

July 29, 2025 — 07:16 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) Tuesday reported positive topline results from the Phase 3 BRUIN CLL-314 study evaluating pirtobrutinib versus ibrutinibin in patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia or small lymphocytic lymphoma (CLL/SLL). The study met its primary goal of non-inferiority on overall response rate (ORR).

The overall safety profile of pirtobrutinib in the study was consistent with previously reported studies.

"The BRUIN CLL-313 Phase 3 study of pirtobrutinib versus chemoimmunotherapy in treatment naïve CLL/SLL is expected to read out later in 2025 and combined with the results of BRUIN CLL-314, will form the basis of regulatory submissions globally," the company said in a statement.

