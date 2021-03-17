Markets
Lilly Reports Patient-Reported Outcomes From Phase 3 MonarchE Trial For Verzenio

(RTTNews) - Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) reported patient-reported outcomes for the investigational use of Verzenio in combination with standard adjuvant endocrine therapy for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative high risk early breast cancer. The analysis showed the addition of Verzenio to endocrine therapy did not result in a clinically meaningful difference in patients reporting being bothered by treatment side effects.

Eli Lilly said the patient-reported outcomes data further support the monarchE results to date for Verzenio for the treatment of HR+, HER2- high risk early breast cancer. The monarchE trial is ongoing and patients will continue to be followed to assess safety, patient-reported outcomes and other endpoints.

