Lilly, Regor Collaborates To Discover & Develop Novel Therapies For Metabolic Disorders

(RTTNews) - Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) said that it has reached a multi-year research collaboration and licensing agreement with Regor Therapeutics Group to discover, develop and commercialize novel therapies for metabolic disorders.

As per the terms of the agreement, Lilly will have a license to select Regor intellectual property with an option to extend the license.

Lilly will be responsible for clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization worldwide, except for People's Republic of China, Macau, Hong Kong and Taiwan, where Regor will maintain these rights and responsibilities.

Regor will receive an upfront payment of up to $50 million, which partially includes an equity investment by Lilly in Regor. The company is also eligible to receive up to $1.5 billion in potential payments based on the achievement of prespecified preclinical, clinical development and commercial milestones, as well as tiered royalties from low-single to low-double digits on sales resulting from the agreement.

