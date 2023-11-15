News & Insights

Lilly plans single-digit billion dollar new German plant - sources

Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

November 15, 2023 — 01:58 pm EST

Written by Rene Wagner and Klaus Lauer for Reuters ->

BERLIN, Nov 15 (Reuters) - U.S. pharma giant Eli Lilly LLY.N plans an investment in the single-digit billion dollar range in a new plant in western Germany, people familiar with the matter told Reuters after the company called a press conference for Friday.

The project will be fully funded by the medicines giant, which has experienced surging demand for diabetes drug Mounjaro, now also being used off-label for weight loss. No details were available on what the plant would produce.

"It's about an investment in the single-digit billion range," said an insider of the planned new plant, which will be in the state of Rhineland-Palatinate on the French border, adding that it would need large numbers of skilled workers.

(Reporting by Rene Wagner and Klaus Lauer, writing by Thomas Escritt; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((thomas.escritt@thomsonreuters.com; @tomescritt; @thomasescritt@berlin.social; +49 30 2201 33579;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

