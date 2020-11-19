Markets
Lilly Partners Ypsomed To Offer Automated Insulin Delivery System For Diabetes Patients

(RTTNews) - Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) and Swiss medical device maker Ypsomed AG announced Thursday a non-exclusive, global agreement to advance an automated insulin delivery system as part of Lilly's connected diabetes solutions.

Under the terms of the agreement, Lilly will commercialize the system, which is currently in development and will include an insulin pump developed and manufactured by Ypsomed.

Lilly will commercialize a version of Ypsomed's insulin pump, along with continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) and automated insulin delivery technology, in the U.S. and Europe. This pump will use pre-filled insulin cartridges for Lilly's rapid-acting insulins.

Ypsomed plans to submit a version of the mylife YpsoPump for clearance to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for use in automated insulin delivery in 2022. If cleared, Lilly will have exclusive rights to commercialize the pump in the U.S.

Ypsomed's insulin pump has been marketed in Europe since 2016 and is available in 21 countries as the mylife YpsoPump.

