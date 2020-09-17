Oil
Lilly partners with Amgen for manufacturing potential COVID-19 drugs

Contributor
Manas Mishra Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/VINCENT KESSLER

Sept 17 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly and Co LLY.N on Thursday entered into an agreement with Amgen Inc AMGN.O to increase the supply capacity of the drugmaker's experimental COVID-19 antibody treatments.

Through the collaboration, the two companies will have the ability to scale up production should one or more of Lilly's antibody therapies prove successful in clinical testing and receive regulatory approval, the companies said in a statement.

