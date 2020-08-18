Lilly Obtains License For TYVYT From Innovent For Geographies Outside Of China

(RTTNews) - Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) and Innovent Biologics, Inc. announced a global expansion of their strategic alliance for TYVYT (sintilimab injection), an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody immuno-oncology medicine. Lilly and Innovent currently co-commercialize TYVYT in China. Under the expanded license agreement, Lilly will obtain an exclusive license for TYVYT for geographies outside of China. Innovent will receive an upfront payment of $200 million and will be eligible for up to $825 million in potential development and commercial milestones, as well as tiered double-digit royalties on net sales.

TYVYT was jointly developed by Innovent and Lilly in China. It has been granted marketing approval by the NMPA for the treatment of relapsed or refractory classic Hodgkin's lymphoma after at least two lines of systemic chemotherapy. Sintilimab injection is not an approved product in the United States.

The companies are studying TYVYT as a potential therapy in non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer and several other types of cancer.

