Lilly Made a Deal for Biotech With a Dermatitis Drug. Investors Have Other Ideas.

Eli Lilly said it is buying a small biotech firm called Dermira in a $1.1 billion all-cash deal that would give it a promising drug for atopic dermatitis that is in Phase 3 clinical trials.

Yet shares of Dermira (ticker: DERM) were trading above the deal price on Friday morning, suggesting that investors see another suitor jumping in.

Lilly (LLY) will pay $18.75 per share for Dermira, which Lilly said was a roughly 86% premium over the volume-weighted average trading price of Dermira shares in the sixty days through Thursday. Yet the price is only slightly above Dermira’s Thursday closing price of $18.34, making the markup appear smaller than normal for a biotech acquisition.

Wall Street sell-side analysts have an average target price of $23.67 for Dermira shares.

In early trading on Friday, Dermira was up 4.8%, to $19.22, implying investors see alternative offers coming in. Shares of Lilly were up 1.7%.

In its statement announcing the deal, Dermira said that its board of directors “unanimously recommends that Dermira’s stockholders tender their shares in the tender offer,” and that shareholders representing 13% of the company’s outstanding shares had agreed to tender their shares.

Dermira’s drug, called lebrikizumab, is in the same class of drugs as Sanofi (ticker: SNY) and Regeneron’s (REGN) Dupixent, which is already earning billions of dollars per year. Sanofi CEO Paul Hudson says annual sales could hit more than €10 billion ($11.1 billion).

“The acquisition of Dermira is consistent with Lilly’s strategy to augment our own internal research by acquiring clinical phase assets in our core therapeutic areas and leveraging our development expertise and commercial infrastructure to bring new medicines to patients,” said Lilly senior vice president Patrik Jonsson in a statement.

Lebrikizumab is a so-called monoclonal antibody drug of the class known as IL-13 inhibitor. In early December, the Food and Drug Administration granted lebrikizumab a Fast Track designation, which speeds up the approval process of new therapies.

Analysts have argued that lebrikizumab has the potential to be the best in class among a wave of similar monoclonal antibodies targeting atopic dermatitis.

“While Lebri may be limited in its scope of indications, it is likely going to be a real challenger to Regeneron’s... Dupixent, given its profile and efficacy to date,” wrote SVB Leerink analyst Pasha Sarraf in a note in early December. “Others who are playing in development are struggling.”

Atopic dermatitis, a form of eczema, is a major market in the U.S., and multiple big pharma players are working on, or looking for, new therapies in the space. Dermira also sells QBREXZA cloth, a treatment for excessive underarm sweating.

