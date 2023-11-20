Lilly (LLY) to Build $2.5B Plant to Meet Increased Drug Demand

Eli Lilly LLY announced its plans to spend $2.5 billion to build its first manufacturing facility in Alzey, Rhineland-Palatinate, Germany.

Per the company, this new facility will boost global production of its parenteral (injectable) product and device manufacturing network as it expects growing demand for its marketed products, especially in the diabetes and obesity portfolio.

With the addition of this facility, Lilly will have six manufacturing facilities in Europe. Once the site is operational, the company intends to create employment for up to 1,000 highly-skilled workers.

The company is also committed to investing $100 million to increase its footprint in Germany's early-stage biotech ecosystem.

Management intends to start construction of the facility next year and expects it to be operational beginning in 2027.

Shares of Eli Lilly have surged 61.7% year to date compared with the industry’s 3.8% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Lilly is building the manufacturing site to ensure the safe and reliable supply of Lilly's innovative medicines. Earlier this month, the FDA approved tirzepatide, under the brand name Zepbound, for chronic weight management in adults with obesity or overweight. Tirzepatide was approved by the FDA last year under the trade name Mounjaro to treat adults with type 2 diabetes mellitus (“T2DM”).

Since its launch, Mounjaro has shown an impressive initial uptake, recording $1.4 billion in revenues in third-quarter 2023.Prior to Zepbound’s approval, Mounjaro was being used off-label for weight loss. Approval of the obesity indication would help Lilly rake in billions of dollars from tirzepatidesales.

The obesity market has garnered much interest lately, ever since Novo Nordisk NVO received FDA approval for Wegovy. The FDA approved the Novo Nordisk drug in 2021 for chronic weight management in adults with obesity or overweight.

Earlier this month, Novo Nordisk presented positive primary results from a late-stage study evaluating Wegovy in adults with cardiovascular disease (CVD) and overweight or obesity without diabetes. Data from the study showed Wegovy’s potential in CVD beyond the benefits of associated weight loss. Study participants who were treated with the Novo Nordisk drug delivered a statistically significant 20% risk reduction in major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE), with risk reductions demonstrated consistently across age, gender, ethnicity and starting body mass index (BMI).

The obesity market is acquiring interest from other drug makers like AstraZeneca AZN and Pfizer PFE. Pfizer is evaluating pipeline candidates for obesity. It is currently evaluating danuglipron in a phase II study in patients with obesity and T2DM. If this study is successful, Pfizer plans to start phase III studies by year-end.

Earlier this month, AstraZeneca announced that it has entered into an exclusive deal with Chinese private biotech Eccogene to develop the latter’s oral drug, ECC5004, for treating obesity, type-II diabetes and other cardiometabolic conditions. AZN plans to develop ECC5004 both as monotherapy and combination therapies.

With the deal, AstraZeneca will get exclusive global development and commercialization rights to Eccogene in all territories except China. In China, Eccogene and AstraZeneca have joint rights.

Eli Lilly and Company Price

Eli Lilly and Company price | Eli Lilly and Company Quote

Zacks Rank

Eli Lilly currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s credited with a “watershed medical breakthrough” and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Pfizer Inc. (PFE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.