Lilly (LLY) Q4 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

The upcoming report from Eli Lilly (LLY) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $2.46 per share, indicating an increase of 17.7% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $8.86 billion, representing an increase of 21.4% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.6% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Lilly metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- Cyramza (Ramucirumab /IMC-1121B)- Total' will reach $264.63 million. The estimate suggests a change of -4.7% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- Humulin [$M]' will reach $200.52 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -14.3%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- Humalog [$M]' at $428.93 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -21.8%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- Forteo [$M]' of $134.02 million. The estimate suggests a change of -16.2% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Cyramza (Ramucirumab /IMC-1121B) - US' to reach $98.55 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7%.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- International-Humalog [$M]' stands at $201.73 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -5%.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- International-Forteo [$M]' will reach $41.19 million. The estimate suggests a change of -23.9% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales- US-Humulin [$M]' to come in at $143.49 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -14.5%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- US-Humalog [$M]' should arrive at $227.21 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -32.4%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- US-Forteo [$M]' will likely reach $92.83 million. The estimate points to a change of -12.3% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- US-Alimta [$M]' should come in at $16.22 million. The estimate indicates a change of -69.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Geographic Revenue- United States' reaching $5.98 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +28.3%.



Lilly shares have witnessed a change of +4.5% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.6% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), LLY is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

