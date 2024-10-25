Lilly (LLY) Q3 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

In its upcoming report, Eli Lilly (LLY) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.53 per share, reflecting an increase of 1430% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $12.03 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 26.7%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.7% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Lilly metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Cyramza (Ramucirumab /IMC-1121B)- Total' should come in at $226.52 million. The estimate points to a change of +1.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- Humalog [$M]' will likely reach $470.93 million. The estimate indicates a change of +19.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- Forteo [$M]' at $79.25 million. The estimate indicates a change of -45.9% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- Erbitux [$M]' will reach $154.76 million. The estimate suggests a change of +0.6% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- Cyramza (Ramucirumab /IMC-1121B) - US' stands at $97.33 million. The estimate suggests a change of +10.6% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- International-Humalog [$M]' to reach $193.98 million. The estimate points to a change of -3.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales- International-Forteo [$M]' to come in at $38.32 million. The estimate indicates a change of -15.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- US-Humulin [$M]' will reach $141.30 million. The estimate indicates a change of -2.9% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- US-Humalog [$M]' will reach $276.95 million. The estimate indicates a change of +42.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- US-Forteo [$M]' of $40.68 million. The estimate points to a change of -59.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Geographic Revenue- United States' reaching $8.28 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +54.3% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Other Neuroscience- Outside U.S.' should arrive at $60.02 million. The estimate points to a change of +86.4% from the year-ago quarter.



View all Key Company Metrics for Lilly here>>>



Lilly shares have witnessed a change of -2% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.4% move. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), LLY is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.7% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.