Lilly (LLY) Q2 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Wall Street analysts expect Eli Lilly (LLY) to post quarterly earnings of $2.64 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 25.1%. Revenues are expected to be $9.83 billion, up 18.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 1.4% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Lilly metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- Olumiant/Baricitinib (LY3009104)/JAK1/JAK2 Inhibitor- Total' will reach $237.50 million. The estimate points to a change of +8.5% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Immunology' should come in at $1.03 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +10.7%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- Verzenio- Total' of $1.24 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +34.1%.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales- Emgality (Galcanezumab) - Total' to come in at $156.80 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -7.4%.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- Taltz (Ixekizumab / LY2439821 / IL-17) - US' stands at $492.12 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.2%.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Olumiant/Baricitinib (LY3009104)/JAK1/JAK2 Inhibitor- ROW' to reach $173.03 million. The estimate indicates a change of +2.9% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- Taltz (Ixekizumab / LY2439821 / IL-17) - ROW' at $265.48 million. The estimate indicates a change of +14.6% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- Olumiant/Baricitinib (LY3009104)/JAK1/JAK2 Inhibitor- US' will reach $64.47 million. The estimate points to a change of +26.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Jardiance (Empagliflozin/BI 10773) - ROW' should arrive at $360.36 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +27.7%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- Jardiance (Empagliflozin/BI 10773) - US' will likely reach $431.43 million. The estimate indicates a change of +11.7% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- Trulicity (Dulaglutide / GLP-1 Fc / LY2189265) - ROW' will reach $370.11 million. The estimate suggests a change of -16.1% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- Trulicity (Dulaglutide / GLP-1 Fc / LY2189265) - US' reaching $879.40 million. The estimate indicates a change of -35.9% from the prior-year quarter.



Over the past month, shares of Lilly have returned -12% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.9% change. Currently, LLY carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

