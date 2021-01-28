Lilly (LLY) Partners Vir/Glaxo for COVID-19 Combo Regimen

Eli Lilly and Company LLY announced that it has entered into a collaboration with Vir Biotechnology, Inc. VIR and GlaxoSmithKline plc GSK for developing a combination regimen of its COVID-19 drug, bamlanivimab (LY-CoV555).

The FDA granted bamlanivimab emergency use authorization for treating high-risk patients with mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in November 2020.

Under the collaboration agreement, Lilly will develop bamlanivimab in combination with Vir and Glaxo’s dual-action monoclonal antibody candidate for COVID-19, VIR-7831, as part of the ongoing phase III study — BLAZE-4 — in low-risk patients with mild-to-moderate COVID-19.

Please note that Lilly has developed bamlanivimab in collaboration with AbCellera ABCL while VIR-7831 has been developed under a collaboration agreement between Vir and Glaxo. VIR-7831 is currently being evaluated in a phase II/III study for the early treatment of COVID-19 in adults at high risk of hospitalization.

The study will evaluate the combination of VIR-7831’s high barrier to resistance and potent effector function with bamlanivimab’s efficacy as potential therapy to treat current and future strains of COVID-19.

Shares of Lilly have rallied 49% in the past year compared with the industry’s increase of 9.8%.

Meanwhile, Lilly is also developing bamlanivimab in combination with another COVID-19 antibody candidate in its pipeline, etesevimab (LY-CoV016). Data, announced earlier this month, from a late-stage study evaluating the combination regimen showed that the regimen reduced risk of COVID-19 hospitalizations and death by 70%. The combo the therapy reduced viral load and accelerated symptom resolution.

Additionally, Lilly is exploring the lower doses of bamlanivimab and etesevimab together in the BLAZE-4 study. Per the company, initial results from this ongoing study provide viral load and pharmacodynamic/pharmacokinetic data, which showed that lower doses of bamlanivimab (700 mg) and etesevimab (1400 mg) together are similar to the higher doses of bamlanivimab (2800 mg) and etesevimab (2800 mg) together.

Last week, Lilly announced data from the phase III BLAZE-2 study, which showed that bamlanivimab significantly reduced the risk of contracting symptomatic COVID-19 infection in residents and staff of long-term care facilities in the United States.

Other antibody combination regimens approved for emergency use in COVID-19 patients include Incyte’s Olumiant in combination with Gilead’s remdesivir and Regeneron’s antibody cocktail of casirivimab and imdevimab.

