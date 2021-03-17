Lilly (LLY) Mirikizumab Meets Ulcerative Colitis Study Goal

Eli Lilly and Company LLY announced that its IL23 inhibitor, mirikizumab, met the primary and all key secondary endpoints in a phase III LUCENT-1 study in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis (UC) who had failed conventional and/or biologic treatments.

UC is a chronic disease caused by inflammation of the colon that can lead to abdominal pain, frequent and urgent trips to the bathroom, bloody stools and incontinence.

In the study, mirikizumab met the primary endpoint of clinical remission, by controlling/resolving the inflammation of the colon at Week 12 versus placebo. Mirikizumab also achieved all key secondary endpoints compared to placebo at Week 12 by reducing bowel urgency, clinical response, endoscopic remission, symptomatic remission by high statistical significance. In fact, LUCENT-1 is the first and only phase III study of an IL23 inhibitor to result in reduced bowel urgency in UC patients.

Lilly’s shares have risen 13.0% this year so far against the industry’s decline of 0.5%.

Meanwhile, another study on mirikizumab, the LUCENT-2 maintenance study in patients who have completed the 12-week LUCENT-1 induction study, is also ongoing. Full data from LUCENT-1 as well as data from LUCENT-2 and LUCENT-3 (open label extension study) studies are expected to be presented at a future medical conference.

Mirikizumab is already being evaluated in phase III studies in other immune diseases like psoriasis and Crohn’s disease.

Two marketed IL23 inhibitors are J&J’s JNJ Tremfya and AbbVie’s ABBV Skyrizi (risankizumab). However, both the drugs are approved to treat plaque psoriasis. Skyrizi is in mid-stage development for UC.

Lilly currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Moderna’s earnings per share estimates have moved up from $12.72 to $27.72 per share for 2021 and from $11.45 to $14.96 for 2022 in the past 30 days. The stock has risen 49.4% so far this year.

