Lilly (LLY) Jardiance Kidney Disease sNDA Gets FDA Acceptance

Eli Lilly and Company LLY and partner Boehringer Ingelheim announced that the FDA has accepted its supplemental new drug application (sNDA) seeking approval of its SGLT-2 inhibitor Jardiance (empagliflozin) for chronic kidney disease (CKD) indication.

The sNDA, which seeks approval for Jardiance, Lilly’s blockbuster diabetes once-daily medicine, to reduce the risk of kidney disease progression and cardiovascular death in adults with CKD, was based on data from the EMPA-KIDNEY phase III study. Data from the study showed that treatment with Jardiance plus standard of care led to a 28% reduction in the risk of kidney disease progression or cardiovascular death in adults with CKD compared with placebo on top of standard of care.

The FDA had granted Fast Track designation to Jardiance to reduce the risk of kidney disease progression and cardiovascular death in adults with CKD in March 2020.

We remind investors that in March 2022, an Independent Data Monitoring Committee had recommended that the EMPA-KIDNEY study be stopped early. The recommendation followed a formal interim assessment that demonstrated a clear positive efficacy in people with chronic kidney disease

Other than type II diabetes, Jardiance is also approved to reduce cardiovascular death in adults with type II diabetes and known cardiovascular disease. Jardiance was approved for chronic heart failure in people with reduced left ventricular ejection fraction (LVEF) and for heart failure with preserved LVEF indication in 2021/2022.

Jardiance is a key top-line driver for Lilly. In the first nine months of 2022, it generated sales worth $1.45 billion, up 37% year over year. The potential approval for the CKD indication can boost sales higher in the future quarters.

Other SGLT2 inhibitors available in the market are J&J’s JNJ Invokana and AstraZeneca’s AZN Farxiga/Forxiga.

AstraZeneca’s Farxiga/Forxiga recorded sales of $3.2 billion, up 49% year over year.

Farxiga/Forxiga was approved for the CKD indication in the United States and EU in 2021. AstraZeneca’s Farxiga was approved for the treatment of heart failure with reduced ejection fraction indication in the United States and EU in 2020. Late-stage studies are ongoing on Farxiga for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF) and myocardial infarction.

J&J’s Invokana recorded sales of $357 million, down 19.5% year over year.

