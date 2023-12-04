Lilly (LLY) Gets Second FDA Nod for Lymphoma Drug Jaypirca

Eli Lilly LLY announced that the FDA has expanded the label of its BTK inhibitor drug, Jaypirca (pirtobrutinib), in chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) or small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL) indications.

Jaypirca is now approved in the United States under the accelerated pathway to treat adults with CLL/SLL who have received at least two prior lines of therapy, including a BTK inhibitor and a BCL-2 inhibitor.

The approval is based on data from a subset of patients in the phase I/II BRUIN study, which evaluated Jaypirca in patients with hematologic malignancies, including CLL/SLL and mantle cell lymphoma (MCL). Data from the study showed that patients treated with Jaypirca achieved an overall response rate of 72% at a median duration of response of 12.2 months.

Per Lilly, Jaypirca utilizes a novel binding mechanism and has the largest body of evidence of any targeted therapy in patients previously treated with an approved BTK inhibitor, namely AbbVie ABBV/J&J’s JNJ Imbruvica, AstraZeneca’s AZN Calquence or BeiGene’s Brukinsa.

Following this label expansion, Jaypirca is the first and the only non-covalent (reversible) BTK inhibitor to have been shown to extend the benefit of targeting the BTK pathway in patients previously treated with a covalent BTK inhibitor. The BRUIN study enrolled patients who were treated with AbbVie/J&J’s Imbruvica, AstraZeneca’s Calquence or BeiGene’s Brukinsa.

This January, Jaypirca received accelerated approval from the FDA to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) MCL after at least two lines of systemic therapy (including a BTK inhibitor). Data from the BRUIN study also supported this approval.

Shares of Eli Lilly have surged 59.6% year to date compared with the industry’s 4.8% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Eli Lilly is evaluating Jaypirca in two ongoing phase III studies – BRUIN CLL-321 and BRUIN MCL-321 – which will also serve as confirmatory studies to support full approval for the drug in CLL/SLL and MCL indications.

Management claims that though data from the BRUIN CLL-321 study is yet to be formally reviewed, the study has achieved its primary endpoint. In this study, Jaypirca was compared to investigator’s choice of either the combination of Gilead’s Zydelig and rituximab or the bendamustine-rituximab pairing. Per Lilly, this data was shared with the FDA last month.

The BRUIN MCL-321 is comparing Jaypirca to the investigator’s choice of treatment, namely AbbVie/J&J’s Imbruvica, AstraZeneca’s Calquence or BeiGene’s Brukinsa.

Apart from the above studies, Lilly is also evaluating Jaypirca in separate late-stage studies as monotherapy and in combination with rituximab and AbbVie/Roche’s Venclexta to treat r/r CLL.

Currently, the three covalent options – marketed by AbbVie/J&J, AstraZeneca and BeiGene – are competing for market share in the CLL/SLL space. In the last few quarters, sales of Imbruvica have been declining steadily amid rising competition from Brukinsa and Calquence, all of which are approved by the FDA to treat similar indications.

CLL and SLL are forms of slow-growing non-Hodgkin lymphoma that develop from white blood cells known as lymphocytes. Though both indications are essentially the same disease, the main difference lies in the location of the cancer cells. In the case of CLL, the cancer cells are present in the blood, while the cancer cells are found in the lymph nodes in SLL.

Eli Lilly and Company Price

Eli Lilly and Company price | Eli Lilly and Company Quote

Zacks Rank

Eli Lilly currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s credited with a “watershed medical breakthrough” and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.