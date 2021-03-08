Lilly (LLY) COVID-19 Antibody Bamlanivimab Gets CHMP Nod

Eli Lilly & Company LLY announced that the European Medicines Agency's (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) has given a position opinion recommending approval of Lilly’s COVID-19 antibody drug, bamlanivimab, as a monotherapy as well as in combination with another antibody therapy, etesevimab for the treatment of confirmed COVID-19 in Europe.

The recommendation applies to patients aged 12 years and older who do not require supplemental oxygen for COVID-19 and who are at high risk of progressing to severe COVID-19.

The CHMP nod was based on phase II and III data from theBLAZE-1 study, which showed that the bamlanivimab/etesevimab combinationreduced risk of COVID-19 hospitalizations and death by 70% in high-risk patients recently diagnosed with COVID-19. The study also demonstratedthat bamlanivimab, as a monotherapy, reduced viral load and symptoms and also reduced COVID-19 hospitalizations by approximately 70%.

Last month, the FDA had granted Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) to a combination bamlanivimab (700 mg) and etesevimab (1400 mg) for the treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in patients who are at high risk of progressing to severe COVID-19.

Earlier, bamlanivimab was granted EUA by the FDA in November 2020 as a monotherapy for high-risk patients recently diagnosed with mild-to-moderate COVID-19. Bamlanivimab alone is now authorized for emergency/temporary use in numerous countries.

So far this year, Lilly’s stock has risen 23.1% against a decrease of 1.4% for the industry.

Meanwhile, other studies are ongoing on bamlanivimab in other patient populations and also in combination with etesevimab. In February, Lilly announced a deal with Vir Biotech VIR and Glaxo GSK to expand its ongoing BLAZE-4 study to evaluate bamlanivimab (700mg) with Vir Biotech/Glaxo’s investigational COVID-19 antibody, VIR-7831 (500mg) in low-risk patients with mild-to-moderate COVID-19.

Bamlanivimab was a key driver of Lilly’s sales growth in the fourth quarter, contributing $871.2 million in sales due to a key supply contract with the U.S. government. In fact, in 2021, Lilly expects to generate revenues in the range of $1-$2 billion from COVID-19 therapies.

In November, the FDA also granted EUA to Lilly and Incyte’s INCY oral JAK inhibitor Olumiant for use in combination with Gilead’s remdesivir in hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

Lilly currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks Names “Single Best Pick to Double”

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

You know this company from its past glory days, but few would expect that it’s poised for a monster turnaround. Fresh from a successful repositioning and flush with A-list celeb endorsements, it could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in a little more than 9 months and Nvidia which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Free: See Our Top Stock and 4 Runners Up >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Incyte Corporation (INCY): Get Free Report



Eli Lilly and Company (LLY): Free Stock Analysis Report



GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK): Free Stock Analysis Report



Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (VIR): Get Free Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.