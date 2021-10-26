Lilly Lifts FY21 Adj. EPS, Revenue View Above Market - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting weak earnings and higher revenues in its third quarter, drug maker Eli Lilly And Co. (LLY) on Tuesday trimmed its fiscal 2021 earnings view on a reported basis, while raised adjusted earnings and revenue forecast above market estimates.

In pre-market activity on the NYSE, Lilly shares were gaining around 2.02 percent to trade at $250.

For the year, the company now projects adjusted earnings of $7.95 to $8.05, higher than previous view of $7.80 to $8.00.

On average, eight analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of $6.8 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

On a reported basis, full-year earnings per share are now expected to be in the range of $6.38 to $6.48, down from previous view of $6.73 to $6.93. The outlook reflects a decline of 5 percent to 6 percent from last year.

Further, revenue for the year is now expected to be $27.2 billion to $27.6 billion, higher than previous estimate of $26.8 billion to $27.4 billion. Analysts estimate revenues of $23.52 billion.

The outlook revision reflects additional revenue from COVID-19 antibodies and the underlying core business. Estimated revenue from COVID-19 antibodies is now expected to be approximately $1.3 billion.

Lilly also announced its U.S. submission of tirzepatide in type 2 diabetes using a priority review voucher and initiation of a rolling submission for donanemab to the FDA for accelerated approval in early Alzheimer's disease.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.