Lilly Launches TuneLab AI Drug Discovery Platform

(RTTNews) - Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) Tuesday said it has launched TuneLab, an artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) platform to provide biotechnology companies access to drug discovery models trained on Lilly's research data valued more than $1 billion.

Lilly TuneLab is powered by Lilly's complete drug utilization, safety, and preclinical data obtained from hundreds of thousands of unique molecules.

The platform, a part of Lilly Catalyze360's offerings, enables biotech companies to access Lilly's AI models without exposing their proprietary data. In exchange for access, partner companies contribute training data to continuously improve the system.

"Lilly has spent decades building comprehensive datasets for drug discovery. Today, we're sharing the intelligence gained from that investment to help lift the tide of biotechnology research," said Daniel Skovronsky, chief scientific officer, and president, Lilly Research Laboratories and Lilly Immunology. "Lilly TuneLab was created to be an equalizer so that smaller companies can access some of the same AI capabilities used every day by Lilly scientists. By opening up access, we hope to accelerate the creation of new medicines for patients who need them."

