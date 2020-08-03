Lilly Initiates Phase 3 COVID-19 Trial Of LY-CoV555 At Long-Term Care Facilities

(RTTNews) - Healthcare major Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) announced Monday that it has initiated BLAZE-2, a Phase 3 trial studying LY-CoV555 for the prevention of SARS-CoV-2 infection and COVID-19 in residents and staff at long-term care facilities in the U.S.

LY-CoV555, the lead antibody from Lilly's collaboration with AbCellera, is a neutralizing antibody against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

The test is being conducted in partnership with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases or NIAID, which is part of the National Institutes of Health.

According to the company, residents of long-term care facilities are highly vulnerable to SARS-CoV-2 spread, and there is urgent need for therapies to prevent COVID-19 in this population. In the U.S., more than 40 percent of coronavirus deaths have been linked to long-term care facilities.

The Lilly-sponsored BLAZE-2 study will enroll residents and staff who live or work at facilities that have had a recently diagnosed case of COVID-19 and who are now at a high risk of exposure.

It will evaluate the efficacy and safety of LY-CoV555 for the prevention of SARS-CoV-2 infection and COVID-19. The company will test whether a single dose of LY-CoV555 reduces the rate of SARS-CoV-2 infection through 4 weeks, as well as complications of COVID-19 through 8 weeks. It is expected to enroll up to 2,400 participants.

