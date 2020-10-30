Lilly, Incyte Report Positive New Data For Baricitinib In Adult Patients With Alopecia Areata

(RTTNews) - Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY), and Incyte (INCY) announced Friday positive new data for baricitinib (marketed as OLUMIANT) in adult patients with Alopecia Areata or AA. The trial results support the therapeutic potential of baricitinib.

Baricitinib, an oral JAK1/JAK2 inhibitor discovered by Incyte, is developed by Lilly under license from Incyte. AA is an autoimmune disorder that can cause unpredictable hair loss on the scalp, face and other areas of the body. AA currently has no FDA-approved treatment options.

The companies said the data from the Phase 2 portion of BRAVE-AA1, an ongoing Phase 2/3 study evaluating the safety and efficacy of baricitinib in adult patients with AA, has the potential to be the first approved medicine for people living with AA.

The new data will be presented at the annual Fall Clinical Dermatology meeting taking place virtually October 29-November 1, 2020.

Based on the interim results of the Phase 2 part of the study, the Phase 3 portion of BRAVE-AA1 and an additional Phase 3 trial (BRAVE-AA2) were initiated and are ongoing to assess the efficacy and safety of the 2-mg and 4-mg doses of baricitinib relative to placebo.

In March, the FDA granted Breakthrough Therapy designation to baricitinib for the treatment of AA based on positive Phase 2 results from BRAVE-AA1.

