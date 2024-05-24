Lilly Increases Investment In Indiana-Based Unit To Enhance Production Of Zepbound, Mounjaro

(RTTNews) - Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY), Friday announced the decision to increase investment in Lebanon, Indiana manufacturing facility from $3.7 billion to $9 billion to enhance production of Zepbound and Mounjaro injections used for the treatment of obesity and type-2 diabetes, respectively.

Through the investment, Lilly expects to create an additional 200 full-time jobs and more than 5,000 construction jobs during the site's development.

Additionally, the company is planning to expand across new locations such as Research Triangle Park and Concord, North Carolina; Limerick, Ireland; and Alzey, Germany.

Currently, Lilly's stock is moving down 0.05 percent, to $808.02 on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.