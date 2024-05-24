News & Insights

Lilly Increases Investment In Indiana-Based Unit To Enhance Production Of Zepbound, Mounjaro

May 24, 2024 — 10:06 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY), Friday announced the decision to increase investment in Lebanon, Indiana manufacturing facility from $3.7 billion to $9 billion to enhance production of Zepbound and Mounjaro injections used for the treatment of obesity and type-2 diabetes, respectively.

Through the investment, Lilly expects to create an additional 200 full-time jobs and more than 5,000 construction jobs during the site's development.

Additionally, the company is planning to expand across new locations such as Research Triangle Park and Concord, North Carolina; Limerick, Ireland; and Alzey, Germany.

Currently, Lilly's stock is moving down 0.05 percent, to $808.02 on the New York Stock Exchange.

