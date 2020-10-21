US Markets
Lilly hires outside advisor for COVID drug plant problems

Contributor
Ann Maria Shibu Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

Eli Lilly and Co said late on Tuesday it had hired an independent consultant to review a plant producing its promising COVID-19 drug after receiving notices from the U.S. health regulator.

The company reiterated that it had not received a warning letter from the U.S. Food and Drugs Administration following inspections at the plant first revealed by Reuters last week.

The company, however, also reiterated that it had received an Official Action Indicated (OAI) notice from the FDA in relation to issues at its Branchburg plant in New Jersey.

