Markets
LLY

Lilly, Gates Foundation To Supply Potential COVID-19 Therapy For Low, Middle Income Countries

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) announced Thursday an agreement with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation for the supply of potential COVID-19 antibody therapy for low- and middle-income countries.

As part of the COVID-19 Therapeutics Accelerator, the deal facilitates access to future Lilly therapeutic antibodies under development for the prevention and treatment of COVID-19, the disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 novel coronavirus.

The COVID-19 Therapeutics Accelerator is an initiative launched by the Gates Foundation, Wellcome, and Mastercard to speed the development of and access to therapies for COVID-19.

Lilly's collaborators, AbCellera Biologics Inc., Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co., Ltd. and Columbia University have agreed to waive their royalties on the Lilly therapeutic antibodies distributed in low- and middle-income countries as part of this initiative.

Lilly noted that the therapeutic antibodies have the potential to prevent and treat COVID-19, reducing the burden on healthcare systems.

Commercial manufacturing would commence in April 2021 at the FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies facility in Denmark, where the Therapeutics Accelerator reserved manufacturing capacity in an agreement announced in April.

Lilly has already started the manufacturing technology transfer at risk, in anticipation of regulatory authorization for its antibody therapy.

Lilly further said it will make certain volumes of its antibody therapeutic manufactured in other facilities available to lower-income countries prior to April 2021, pending the timing of regulatory authorization. With this, the company expects the supply of COVID-19 therapeutic innovations will be available globally as quickly as possible.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LLY

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular