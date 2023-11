Nov 17 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly LLY.N said on Friday it was extending the deadline for its tender offer for Point Biopharma PNT.O shares to Dec. 1, from Nov. 16 previously.

In October, Lilly agreed to acquire the company in an all-cash deal valued at $1.4 billion.

(Reporting by Sriparna Roy in Bengaluru)

((Sriparna.Roy@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.