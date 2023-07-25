News & Insights

Markets
DICE

Lilly Extends Tender Offer To Acquire DICE

July 25, 2023 — 07:30 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Drug manufacturer Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) Tuesday announced the extension of its tender offer to acquire DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (DICE) a biopharmaceutical company, for a purchase price of $48 per share in cash.

Previously, the tender offer was scheduled to expire on July 28 and now it has been extended to August 8.

Eli Lilly expects the proposed acquisition to close in the third quarter of 2023.

In pre-market activity, shares of Lilly are trading at $460.56, up 0.27% on the New York Stock Exchange and shares of DICE are trading at $46.89 down 0.17% on Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DICE
LLY

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.