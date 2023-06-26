Lilly experimental 'triple g' obesity drug leads to 24.2% weight loss in trial -NEJM

By Deena Beasley

June 26 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly's LLY.N mid-stage trial of its next-generation "triple g" obesity drug candidate found that the highest dose of the weekly injection to led to weight loss of 24.2% after 48 weeks, the New England Journal of Medicine said on its website on Monday.

The drug, retatrutide, is part of a class known as incretins designed to mimic the action of the GLP-1 hormone, which helps regulate blood sugar, slow stomach emptying and decrease appetite.

(Reporting By Deena Beasley, editing by Deepa Babington)

((deena.beasley@thomsonreuters.com; 213 955 6746; Reuters Messaging: deena.beasley.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.