Lilly Expands Purdue University Collaboration; To Invest Up To $250 Mln To Accelerate Innovation

(RTTNews) - Drug maker Eli Lilly And Co. (LLY) announced Friday its plan to invest up to $250 million to accelerate pharmaceutical innovation as it expands its long-standing alliance with Purdue University over the next eight years.

According to the firm, the partnership has the potential to be the largest ever industry-academic agreement of its kind in the United States. The deal will seek to accelerate innovation at every stage of the pharmaceutical pipeline.

The earlier agreement between Lilly and Purdue, which had been set to expire in 2027, will now extend with four new projects added through 2032.

The Lilly-Purdue 360 Initiative aims to achieve several key goals, including discovering and accelerating the delivery of medicines to patients, as well as bridging the gap between laboratory discoveries and clinical applications.

Further, they will work to create more resilient, efficient and sustainable supply chains; and deploy innovative, scalable approaches to workforce development.

The expanded collaboration would also generate significant economic benefits for Indiana by creating a highly skilled workforce and fostering local innovation.

Additionally, it will engage existing joint programs, such as Lilly Scholars at Purdue and the Lilly and Purdue Research Alliance Center.

Purdue University President Mung Chiang, said, "As potentially the largest single university-industry research agreement in American history, Lilly and Purdue are blazing a new trail to the endless frontier. As for our state, when its largest company and the largest university expand collaboration at a scale never seen before, especially in the backdrop of Lilly's manufacturing facility in LEAP, today marks a monumental watershed in the generation of jobs, workforce, and innovation along America's Hard-Tech Corridor."

