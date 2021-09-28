US Markets
LLY

Lilly cuts price of Lispro insulin injection by 40%

Contributor
Manojna Maddipatla Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Mike Blake

Eli Lilly and Co said on Tuesday it would lower the list price of its Insulin Lispro Injection in the United States by an additional 40% from next year, bringing it down to $82.41 for individual vials and $159.12 for a pack of five pens.

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly and Co LLY.N said on Tuesday it would lower the list price of its Insulin Lispro Injection in the United States by an additional 40% from next year, bringing it down to $82.41 for individual vials and $159.12 for a pack of five pens.

The list price for drugs is not necessarily what patients actually pay, as out-of-pocket costs vary based on the duration of the treatment and individual healthcare plans.

(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((manojna.kalyani@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822700;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LLY

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular