Lilly Cuts List Price Of Insulin Lispro Injection In U.S. Again, Effective Jan. 1

(RTTNews) - Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) Tuesday said it will lower the list price of Insulin Lispro Injection in the U.S. by an additional 40 percent effective January 1, 2022. The move will effectively bring the list price down to 2008 levels, the company said.

The drug maker said the new list price will apply to all its non-branded insulins, including Insulin Lispro Injection, a lower list-priced alternative to Humalog U-100.

The new list price for Insulin Lispro Injection will be $82.41 for individual vials and $159.12 for a pack of five pens. This is 70 percent less than Lilly's branded Humalog U-100 counterparts. Lilly's Insulin Lispro Injection, 100 units/mL was first introduced at half the list price of branded Humalog (insulin lispro injection, 100 units/mL) in 2019.

Insulin Lispro Injection can be ordered through all U.S. retail pharmacies.

According to the company, the new lower list price is the latest among numerous options that can reduce out-of-pocket costs for Lilly insulin at U.S. retail pharmacies.

People using any Lilly insulin, including Insulin Lispro Injection, can fill their monthly prescription for $35 through the Lilly Insulin Value Program for people with commercial insurance or who are uninsured, and the Senior Savings Model for seniors in participating Medicare Part D plans.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.