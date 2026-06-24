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Lilly Completes Acquisition Of Centessa Pharma For Expansion Into Sleep Medicine

June 24, 2026 — 10:54 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) announced Wednesday the completion of its acquisition of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage company developing orexin receptor 2 agonists for the treatment of narcolepsy and other sleep-wake disorders.

The acquisition was intended to expand Lilly's neuroscience portfolio into sleep medicine.

"The orexin system plays a fundamental role in human brain health, governing wakefulness, alertness, and the stability of sleep in ways that, when disrupted, can be profoundly disabling," said Carole Ho, Lilly executive vice president and president, Lilly Neuroscience.

Centessa Pharma's lead drug investigational candidate Cleminorexton (formerly ORX750) is in Phase 2a clinical studies across narcolepsy type 1, narcolepsy type 2, and idiopathic hypersomnia.

As per the agreement made in March 2026, Lilly was to acquire Centessa for $38 per share in cash, plus a non-transferable contingent value right (CVR) of up to $9 per share upon achieving specified regulatory milestones. The upfront cash consideration then represented an aggregate equity value of approximately $6.3 billion, and the CVR represents an additional potential aggregate equity value of approximately $1.5 billion.

LLY has traded between $623.78 and $1,182.73 over the last year. LLY closed Tuesday's trade at $1107.8.

LLY is currently trading at $1111.53, up 0.51%.

For More Such Biotech Stock News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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