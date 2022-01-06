Lilly Buys Exclusive Rights Of Entos' Fusogenix Nucleic Acid Technology

(RTTNews) - Pharma major Eli Lilly and Company (LLY), a pharmaceutical firm, and Entos Pharmaceuticals' said in a joint statement on Thursday that Lilly has acquired exclusive rights of Entos' Fusogenix nucleic acid delivery technology, for an initial payment of $50 million, which includes an equity investment by Lilly in Entos.

In addition, for each of the programs under the collaboration, Entos is also eligible to receive up to $400 million in potential developmental and commercial milestone payments, as well as royalties upon the successful development and commercialization of products.

With acquisition, the Eli Lilly aims to research, develop, and commercialize nucleic acid products targeting the central and peripheral nervous system.

Eli Lilly said the deal will have no effect on its 2021 or 2022 earnings guidance.

Under the terms of the deal, both parties have agreed for multiple programs focused on the development of proteo-lipid vehicles (PLV) for delivery of therapeutic cargo supplied by Lilly to targets in the central and peripheral nervous systems.

Entos will be responsible for the generation, development and optimization of PLVs using its proprietary Fusogenix platform technology, whereas Lilly will be responsible for selecting PLVs for clinical development and commercialization.

