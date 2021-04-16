US Markets
Lilly asks FDA to revoke authorization for COVID-19 antibody bamlanivimab alone

Contributor
Manojna Maddipatla Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR

April 16 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly and Co LLY.N said on Friday it had requested the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to revoke the emergency use authorization granted to its COVID-19 antibody bamlanivimab alone due to the full availability of its combination therapy.

