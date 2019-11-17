Markets
Lilly Announces Interim Analysis From EMPRISE Real-world Study

(RTTNews) - Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) said that a new interim analysis of three-year data from the EMPagliflozin compaRative effectIveness and SafEty or EMPRISE real-world study on effectiveness shows that Jardiance or empagliflozin was associated with a decreased risk of hospitalization for heart failure and a similar risk of non-fatal atherosclerotic cardiovascular events compared with DPP-4 inhibitors and GLP-1 receptor agonists.

The interim analysis included 190,000 adults in the U.S. with type 2 diabetes with and without cardiovascular disease.

In this new interim analysis, Jardiance was associated with a reduction in risk of hospitalization for heart failure of 41% compared with DPP-4 inhibitors and of 17% compared with GLP-1 receptor agonists.

